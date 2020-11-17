Army secretary says wreath-laying event at Arlington back on

Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said that when the organization had initially learned of the cancellation at Arlington, it reached out to Arlington National Cemetery’s leadership discuss options for keeping the tradition going safely.

And, on Tuesday, she got the news she was hoping to hear. “They have informed us of their willingness to work with us to develop other options to allow for the safe placement of veterans’ wreaths this December,” Worcester said.

Wreaths Across America will have 2,500 participating locations this year, she said.

“We will be fulfilling the mission in every state and doing so safely following local guidelines in all cases,” Worcester said.