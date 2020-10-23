Army-Navy game in December moves from Philly to West Point

Philadelphia has long been home for the event, with few exceptions.

Army athletic director Mike Buddie thanked the city of Philadelphia, the Eagles and all those involved in the planning.

“Of utmost importance to us throughout this entire process was the health, safety and welfare of the Corps of Cadets and the Brigade of Midshipmen," he said. “We are excited about this historic opportunity.”

It is unlikely fans will be allowed at Michie Stadium beyond the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen.

