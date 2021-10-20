Army hiring criminal investigators to improve case work

Ford said he is moving ahead with Army plans to increase the number of civilian agents so they would make up about 60% of the investigators, while military agents make up the remainder.

In addition, he said, “I’ve been taking a very hard look at our policy and the administrative burden we place on our workforce and have directed a further review to eliminate the duplication of effort and some of the unnecessary policy requirements that may exist.”

Fort Hood, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Carson in Colorado are part of a pilot project that will see some of the early changes and staffing improvements. Ford said the Army has already given agents the opportunity to move to the three bases.

He said a key goal is to ensure timely and aggressive investigations that are approached “with a sense of urgency” in the critical early hours after crimes are reported.

The level of interest in the job openings, he said, has “surpassed everybody's expectations.” The posts are a strong draw for individuals who may have been in the military and left to go into law enforcement and are looking for a way to return to service, said Ford.

He did not give details on the cost of the changes, but said the Army has been providing what is necessary to begin the transformation. Officials have said funding will be provided over the next five years.

The decision to replace a military leader of CID with a civilian mirrors a similar shift by the Navy in 1992, in the aftermath of the Tailhook scandal, when Navy and Marine officers sexually assaulted dozens of women at a hotel in Las Vegas. As a result of sweeping condemnation of the Navy’s investigation into the matter, leaders transformed the military-led Naval Investigative Service into the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and appointed a civilian director.