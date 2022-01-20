Army Corps to spend $732M on Mississippi River lock upgrade

The project is fully funded and will take roughly five to seven years to complete, according to the Army Corps.

Upgrading the lock and dam on the 1930s-era piece of infrastructure is part of a larger project to improve ecology and navigation. Wednesday's announcement came after decades of planning and preparation. The Army Corps said initial feasibility work began in the late 1980s and design work in 2007. Finally, they can build, officials said.

“Up until this morning, we’ve never had the authorization to actually construct projects,” said Andrew Goodall, a program manager for the Army Corps’ long-term navigation and ecology improvement efforts. He said the funding “opens the door” to make a positive effect on the river.

Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, said barges can cheaply move large volumes of products long distances. He said in addition to saving time, the new lock will ensure that river traffic doesn’t come to a halt if the old lock has a problem.

“With a barge, if you have a closure at a lock and dam it is not like canoeing or kayaking where you can portage around the obstacle. River transit will close,” he said.

Steenhoek said he hopes Wednesday's announcement builds momentum for upgrades to other busy locks on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

In addition, $97.1 million will be spent on a fish passage system on an lock and dam about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of Hannibal, Missouri, to ensure that fish can spawn and move more easily.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., praised the funding in statement, adding that the new lock will lower transportation costs for farmers.

“This investment to improve the safety and navigability of the Mississippi River is great news for farmers, businesses, and Missouri’s economy,” Blunt said.

