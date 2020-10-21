Armenian PM sees no way to settle conflict through diplomacy

Two Russia-brokered cease-fires frayed immediately after entering force, and the warring parties have continued to trade blows with heavy artillery, rockets and drones.

According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 834 of their troops have been killed, and more than 30 civilians. Azerbaijan hasn’t disclosed its military losses, but says 63 civilians have died and 292 have been wounded.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said that to end hostilities Armenian forces must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh. He has insisted that Azerbaijan has the right to reclaim its territory by force after nearly three decades of international mediation yielded no progress.

Aliyev's foreign policy adviser, Hikmat Hajiyev, charged that Pashinian’s statement reflected the lack of Armenia’s interest in a diplomatic settlement and showed disrespect to efforts taken by international mediators.

Russia, the U.S. and France co-chair the so-called Minsk Group, set up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the 1990s to mediate the conflict.

Pashinian charged in Wednesday's video address that Azerbaijan's stance effectively amounts to the demand that the Nagorno-Karabakh region surrenders.

“There is no Armenia without Nagorno-Karabakh,” Pashinian said. “Defending Nagorno-Karabakh means defending the Armenian people’s rights.”

The Armenian leader accused Azerbaijan's ally Turkey of fueling the latest escalation of hostilities and blocking any attempt at a cease-fire.

“Ankara has conducted the policy of the restoration of an empire and sought to expand its influence,” he said. “Turkey is trying to prevent a truce because it has ambitious goals in the region.”

Turkey has strongly defended its ally's right to reclaim its lands by force, and jockeyed for a higher-profile diplomatic role in the conflict. Strike drones and long-range rocket systems supplied by Turkey in previous years have given the Azerbaijani military an edge on the battlefield.

Russia, which has a military base in Armenia and a security pact obliging Moscow to protect its ally, has walked a thin line, trying to also maintain good ties with Azerbaijan and avoid a spat with Turkey.

After two failed attempts to broker a truce, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hosted his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan for another round of separate talks on Wednesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the talks focused on “urgent issues related to the previously reached cease-fire agreements.”

On Friday, the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers are scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington. Last week Pompeo said Washington was making diplomatic efforts to help achieve a sustainable settlement to the conflict and called on both countries to “implement their agreed-upon commitments to a cease-fire.”

Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Aida Sultanova in London contributed to this report.

An Ethnic Armenian soldier looks through a binoculars toward Azerbaijan's positions from a dugout at a fighting position on the front line, during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Armenia's prime minister has urged citizens to sign up as military volunteers to help defend the country amid the conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh as intense fighting has raged for a fourth week with no sign of abating. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, meets with Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, meets with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian pauses as he speaks at the Armenian parliament in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Pashinian on Sunday said the country could reexamine whether to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as independent. Such a move would likely obstruct further negotiations. (Tigran Mehrabyan, Government Press Office, PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan

In this photo provided by the Azerbaijan's Presidential Press Office onTuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gestures as he addresses the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan. Armenia and Azerbaijan reported more fighting on Tuesday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where clashes have continued for over three weeks despite two attempts at establishing a cease-fire. (Azerbaijani Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image taken from video released by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, Azerbaijan army soldiers fire an artillery piece during fighting with forces of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan Defense Ministry claims that Armenian forces tried to carry out an offensive that was met by an artillery strike from Azerbaijan, causing a large number of casualties among Armenian forces. (Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A general view of a destroyed after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery house during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since a war there ended in 1994, faces an outbreak of the coronavirus amid the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than a quarter-century. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

