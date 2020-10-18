Armenia, Azerbaijan report violations of new cease-fire

The latest truce, which was announced Saturday and took force at midnight, was the second attempt to establish a cease-fire since heavy fighting there broke out on Sept. 27. The fighting has killed hundreds and marks the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict over the region in more than a quarter-century.

Armenian military officials on Sunday reported shelling and missile strikes by Azerbaijani forces carried out in the conflict zone overnight. In the morning, “the enemy launched an attack in the southern direction" of the conflict zone, and there were “casualties and wounded on both sides," Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian said.