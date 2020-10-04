Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, 21-14 vs. Mississippi St.

Arkansas had not won an SEC game since beating Mississippi Oct. 28, 2017. That was two coaches ago for the Razorbacks, who are in their first year under Sam Pittman.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: Defensive coordinator Barry Odom had gone up against Leach's Air Raid when both were in the Big 12. Unlike LSU, which played lots of man-to-man, Arkansas used plenty of zone defense. The Razorbacks allowed plenty of yards but made Mississippi State settle for small chunks.

Mississippi State: The loud voices of praise Leach will be quiet this week. Bulldogs fans have gone though the full Leach experience in two weeks, puling a stunning upset and tossing out a clunker as a favorite.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Mississippi State could be a one-week wonder.

UP NEXT

Arkansas will travel to face Auburn next Saturday.

Mississippi State will head to Kentucky.

Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) tackles Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arkansas won 21-14. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) Credit: Thomas Graning Credit: Thomas Graning

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks to an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) Credit: Thomas Graning Credit: Thomas Graning

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman talks to wide receiver Mike Woods (8) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arkansas won 21-14. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) Credit: Thomas Graning Credit: Thomas Graning

Arkansas defensive backs Simeon Blair (15) and Hudson Clark (17) break up a pass intended for Mississippi State wide receiver JaVonta Payton (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arkansas won 21-14. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) Credit: Thomas Graning Credit: Thomas Graning