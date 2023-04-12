Arkansas requires parents' OK for children on social media

The legislation has drawn criticism from opponents who said restrictions could raise new privacy concerns and exacerbate the mental health crisis among young people. Experts have also questioned how and if the restrictions could be enforced.

“The governor and the legislators who voted for this bill must not understand the harm it will cause to the privacy and free speech rights of the people they represent, because if they did, I don’t think they could pass it in good conscience,” Jason Kelley, acting director of activism for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said in a statement.

The restrictions would only apply to social media platforms that generate more than $100 million in annual revenue. It also wouldn't apply to certain platforms, including LinkedIn, Google and YouTube.

Social media companies that knowingly violate the age verification requirement could face a $2,500 fine for each violation under the new law. The law also prohibits third party vendors from retaining identifying information of users after they've been granted access to the social media site.

Republican Sen. Tyler Dees, the Arkansas bill's sponsor, said the new law “sends a clear message that we want to partner with parents and empower them to protect our children.”