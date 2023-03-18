Arkansas ousts defending champ Kansas from March Madness

Davonte Davis scored 25 points and Council added 21 as Arkansas rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit. Kansas, playing without ailing coach Bill Self, became the second top seed not to escape the tournament's first weekend after Purdue lost on Friday night to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

Arkansas and coach Eric Musselman return to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year. The Razorbacks will play either Saint Mary's or UConn in the West Region semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday.