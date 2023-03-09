Arkansas House sends governor trans care malpractice bill

“Passing this bill says to one of our most vulnerable communities in the state that we don’t care about you,” Democratic Rep. Tippi McCullough, the House minority leader, said. “It says to trans kids that just because you’re different than us, you don’t deserve to be protected or cared for.”

The measure advanced as a federal judge is considering whether to strike down a state law he's temporarily blocked that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone therapy or puberty blockers to anyone under 18 — or referring them to other doctors who can provide that care. No gender-affirming surgery is performed on minors in the state.

Health experts have said minors with gender dysphoria who do not receive appropriate care face dramatically increased risk of suicide and serious depression.

Legal experts said that Arkansas' malpractice proposal, which other states are considering as part of broader bans on transgender care for children, would be a major change for how most malpractice claims are considered. By expanding the liability that doctors face for providing such care, the bill could make it nearly impossible for some providers to get malpractice insurance.

Opponents of the measure called the malpractice provision unconstitutional, saying it discriminates against transgender youth the same way Arkansas' blocked ban did.

“It is exceedingly likely that the state will yet again lose a case involving our ongoing assault on this tiny, vulnerable group of kids,” Democratic Rep. Ashley Hudson said before the vote.

The House approved the bill on a 76-17 vote, largely along party lines, with one Republican lawmaker voting against the bill. Another GOP lawmaker voted present, which has the same effect as voting against the bill.

Republican Rep. Mary Bentley, House sponsor of the bill, said it “provides much needed safeguards before life-altering medical treatment can begin.”

Other bills advancing through Arkansas' Legislature include a bill that would criminalize transgender adults using a restroom that matches their gender identity if a minor is present.

Arkansas was the first state to enact a ban on gender-affirming care for children with its 2021 law, and several states since then have followed suit. Another ban in Alabama has also been blocked temporarily by a federal judge. Nearly every major medical group, including the American Medical Association, has opposed such bans.