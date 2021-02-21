Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

Since he left office on Jan. 20, Trump has kept a relatively low profile in Palm Beach, Florida. He plans to make his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida, giving a speech next Sunday that is expected to address the future of the GOP.

On Sunday, Hutchinson praised Trump’s family, including Trump's daughter Ivanka, and said he also respected his nephew’s decision to continue his political career as an independent. But Hutchinson said the Republican Party will have a “good future” if it sticks to core conservative principles rather than “personalities.” He said the GOP will need to work in particular on galvanizing certain segments of voters as Trump did, such as blue-collar workers.

“I have worked with Ivanka and others, and they love America. But I would not support him,” Hutchinson said.

“We have got to respond to the people that like Trump. We have got to respond and identify with the issues that gave him the first election and gave him support throughout his presidency ... but we just got to handle it in a different way with different personalities," he said.

Hendren had been considering a run for governor next year because Hutchinson is term-limited, but Hendren's decision to leave the party keeps him out of a GOP primary that will include Trump’s former White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders.

Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, has indicated she would lean heavily on Trump and his rhetoric, with an announcement video pledging to fight the “radical left.”