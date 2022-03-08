Arizona's Mathurin named Pac-12 player of the year

Mathurin averaged 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds as a freshman last season. The 6-foot-6 guard from Montreal helped carry the Wildcats to their first Pac-12 regular-season title in four years this season, boosting his averages to 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

And it was more than just the numbers. Mathurin became the player the Wildcats turned to when they need a big basket and at least a couple times a game he wows the crowd with thunderous dunks.

“I felt like coming out of the season I had to do it by myself, but it’s about trusting my teammates,” Mathurin said. “Trusting them that they can find me and I’m gonna find them. The goal is to win, so if I get 20 points or I score five points, all I want to do is win.”

Mathurin has helped Lloyd get off to an impressive start in the desert.

Arizona was picked to finish fourth after Lloyd was hired away from Gonzaga, but ended up becoming one of the nation's best teams.

Fast-cutting and free-flowing like the program Lloyd helped build as Mark Few's assistant, the Wildcats quickly moved up the rankings as the wins piled up. Arizona opened the season with 11 straight wins, finished the regular season 28-3 and became the first team in Pac-12 history to win 18 conference games in a season, going 18-2.

“Once we got going it was like, 'Why not?’ I’m not going to try to limit myself or limit this team because we feared success or because maybe it was happening too fast," Lloyd said. “Just let it play out. Let’s manage it on a day-to-day basis and act like we’ve been there before.”

Ingram arrived at Stanford as one of the top recruits in program history. The 6-7 freshman lived up to the hype during a productive freshman season, averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while showing off the versatility that could lead him to becoming a first-round NBA draft pick.

The 2022 AP All-Pac-12 team, with players listed with school, height, weight, class and hometown (u-unanimous selection):

FIRST TEAM

u-Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona, 6-6, 210, so., Montreal

u-Terrell Brown Jr., Washington, 6-3, 185, sr., Seattle

Johnny Juzang, UCLA, 6-7, 215, jr., Tarzana, California

Jabari Walker, Colorado, 6-9, 215, so., Inglewood, California

Isaiah Mobley, USC, 6-10, 240, jr., Murrieta, California

SECOND TEAM

Azoulas Tubelis, Arizona, 6-11, 245, so., Vilnius, Lithuania.

Jaime Jacquez, UCLA, 6-7, 215, jr., Camarillo, California

Will Richardson, Oregon, 6-5, 280, sr., Hinesville, Georgia

Christian Koloko, Arizona, 7-1, 230, jr., Duala, Cameroon

Drew Peterson, USC, 6-9, 195, sr., Libertyville, Illinois

Player of the year: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona.

Coach of the year: Tommy Lloyd, Arizona.

Newcomer of the year: Harrison Ingram, Stanford.

All-Pac-12 voting panel: Bruce Pascoe, Arizona Daily Star; Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic; Paul Klee, Colorado Springs Gazette; Adam Grosbard, Orange County Register; Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News; James Crepea, The Oregonian; Stephan Wiebe, Lewiston Tribune; Jesse Sowa, Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Caption FILE - Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd holds up the the Pac-12 Conference Championship trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against California, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Lloyd is The Associated Press Pac-12 coach of the year, announced, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption FILE - Stanford's Harrison Ingram (55) dribbles past an Arizona State defender during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Ingram is The Associated Press Pac-12 newcomer of the year, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File) Credit: Darryl Webb