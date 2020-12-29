Arizona men's basketball self-imposes 1-year postseason ban

“I understand and fully support the University’s decision to self-impose a one-year post season ban on our men’s basketball program," Miller said in a statement. "Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a Pac-12 championship.”

Arizona had been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since 2017, when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball.

Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to three months in prison in 2019.

Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported that he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach.

Arizona was one of a dozen schools connected to the federal probe or that acknowledged it was under investigation, including Oklahoma State, Kansas, Louisville, Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, LSU, NC State, South Carolina, TCU and Southern California.

Most of the schools are still in the midst of having their cases adjudicated.

Oklahoma State was the first to be punished by the NCAA in the wake of the investigation. Over the summer, the Cowboys were banned from the 2021 postseason and received numerous other penalties after the NCAA infractions committee found former Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes to steer athletes to certain financial advisers.

