Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl

Death penalty opponents worry that Arizona will now start executing a steady stream of prisoners who have languished on death row, but state officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on their future execution plans. No other executions have been scheduled so far in Arizona, which now had 111 prisoners on death row.

Atwood was accompanied through the process of being prepared for the lethal injection by a priest, witnesses to the execution said at a news conference. He had claimed innocence, but did not address the killing with his last words.

The witnesses said he thanked the priest “for coming today and shepherding me into the faith” and added: "I pray the Lord will have mercy on all of us and that the Lord will have mercy on me.”

Witnesses also said the process of setting up IVs into Atwood for the injection went smoothly, though medical personnel could not locate a vein for his right arm and put the IV in his right hand, at Atwood's suggestion.

The girl's mother, Debbie Carlson, was also a witness to the execution and told reporters after Atwood died that “Vicki was a vibrant little girl with an infectious laugh and a smile that would melt your heart."

Carlson added: "Her royal blue eyes reflected an old soul of wisdom, and her freckled nose was unique and we are blessed to see it in our grandchildren today. Vicki was a feisty little one that always kept you on your toes and will forever be known as dennis the menace, giggling all the way”

Judges in recent weeks had rebuffed attempts by Atwood's lawyers to have the execution delayed.

Atwood’s attorneys told the Supreme Court in court filings that the aggravating factor that made his crime eligible for the death penalty was invalidly applied. He was convicted in 1975 in California for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 14 and was convicted of Vicki Lynne's killing in 1987. Judges have rejected that legal argument in the past.

They also said Atwood would undergo excruciating suffering strapped to the gurney while lying on his back because he has a degenerative spinal condition.

Prosecutors claimed that Atwood was trying to indefinitely postpone his execution through legal maneuvers, saying his pain would be be alleviated by propping him with a pillow on the gurney, which has a tilting function.

Atwood did not complain about back pain during the process to prepare him for the lethal injection, said Henry Brean, a reporter for the Arizona Daily Star who was one of the execution witnesses.

Authorities have said Atwood kidnapped Vicki, whose remains were discovered in the desert northwest of Tucson nearly seven months after her disappearance. Experts could not determine the cause of death from the remains, according to court records.

Dixon was executed on May 11 for his murder conviction in the 1978 killing of Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old Arizona State University student.

His execution was criticized by death penalty experts because it took officials about 30 minutes to insert an IV into his body to deliver the lethal drug and 10 minutes after that to die.

They said executions should take seven to 10 minutes from the beginning of the IV insertion process until the moment the prisoner is declared dead.

The execution team first tried and failed to insert an IV into Dixon's left arm before they were able to connect it in his right arm. They then made an incision in his groin area for another IV line.

Dixon’s execution was the first to be carried out in the state since the July 2014 execution of Joseph Wood, who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over nearly two hours.

Wood snorted repeatedly and gasped before he died. His attorney said the execution had been botched. ___

This story corrects that the execution witness who said Atwood didn't complain about back pain was Arizona Daily Star reporter Henry Brean, not KVOA-TV reporter Lupita Murillo. ___

Billeaud reported from Phoenix.

Combined Shape Caption The Arizona state prison is shown, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Frank Atwood, an Arizona prisoner at the state prison, made a last-minute request to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution scheduled Wednesday for his murder conviction in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption The Arizona state prison is shown, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Frank Atwood, an Arizona prisoner at the state prison, made a last-minute request to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution scheduled Wednesday for his murder conviction in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Frank Atwood, who was sentenced to death for his murder conviction in the 1984 killing of 8-year-old Vicki Hoskinson in Pima County, Ariz. Atwood is scheduled to be executed on June 8, 2022, by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence, Ariz. An attorney for Atwood asked the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, June 6, to call off his client's execution. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Debbie Carlson, mother of murdered 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, wipes away a tear as she speaks at a news conference after Frank Atwood was put to death by lethal injection at the Arizona state prison Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Atwood was convicted in the 1984 killing of Hoskinson was executed in what would be the state's second execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption Debbie Carlson, mother of murdered 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, pauses while speaking about her daughter at a news conference after Frank Atwood was put to death by lethal injection at the Arizona state prison Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Atwood, convicted in the 1984 killing of Hoskinson, was executed in the state's second execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption Debbie Carlson, mother of murder victim 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, speaks about her daughter at a news conference after Frank Atwood was put to death by lethal injection at the Arizona state prison, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Atwood, convicted in the 1984 killing of Hoskinson, was executed in the state's second execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption An emotional Brandy Bock, best friend of victim Vicki Lynne Hoskinson's older sister, center, tries not to cry after hearing of Frank Atwood's execution Wednesday, June 8, 2022, outside of Arizona State Prison Complex- Florence in Florence, Ariz. Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison for his murder conviction in the killing of Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP) Credit: Rebecca Sasnett

Combined Shape Caption Deacon Bill Drobick holds a prayer book and a sign in support of stopping executions while waiting for the news about Frank Atwood's execution, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, outside of Arizona State Prison Complex- Florence in Florence, Ariz. Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP) Credit: Rebecca Sasnett

Combined Shape Caption A supporter of victim Vicki Lynne Hoskinson ,who chose to not have his name published, places a "Vicki has rights, too" sign while waiting for the news of Frank Atwood's execution, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, outside of Arizona State Prison Complex- Florence in Florence, Ariz. Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison for his murder conviction in the killing of Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP) Credit: Rebecca Sasnett

Combined Shape Caption A group of supporters for ending state executions stand with signs on the corner of East Butte Ave. and North Pinal Parkway Ave. while waiting for news about Frank Atwood, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, outside of Arizona State Prison Complex- Florence in Florence, Ariz. Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday at the state prison for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP) Credit: Rebecca Sasnett

Combined Shape Caption An emotional Brandy Bock, right, best friend of victim Vicki Lynne Hoskinson's older sister, hugs fellow supporters Stacy Davis, center, and Jayme Sabo, left, outside after hearing of Frank Atwood's execution, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, outside of Arizona State Prison Complex- Florence in Florence, Ariz. Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison for his murder conviction in the killing of Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP) Credit: Rebecca Sasnett

Combined Shape Caption While waiting for the news about death row inmate Frank Atwood, Rod McLeod, secretary of Death Penalty Alternatives for Arizona, holds a "stop executing" while waiting for the news about death row inmate Frank Atwood, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, outside of Arizona State Prison Complex- Florence in Florence, Ariz. Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP) Credit: Rebecca Sasnett