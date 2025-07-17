Arizona Democrats oust embattled chair amid party turmoil

Party disarray threatens to complicate Democrats’ efforts to hold on to a decade of successes in a state long dominated by Republicans. Arizona has no Senate contest next year but will have at least two battleground U.S. House races, and the campaigns for governor, other top state offices and legislature could dictate how Arizona handles the 2028 presidential election.

Branscomb took over the party in an upset election in January, when Democrats declined to re-elect former Chair Yolanda Bejarano following party’s disastrous performance in the 2024 election. Branscomb promptly fired most of the senior staff.

Behind-the-scenes tension exploded into public view in April. Branscromb sent a letter to members of the state Democratic committee blasting Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, a highly unusual move against the state’s top Democrats.

Kelly and Gallego — along with the governor, secretary of state and attorney general — responded with their own letter saying they’d lost trust in Branscomb.

Last month, the party’s treasurer warned that Branscomb was spending more money than he was raising and the party was on track to go broke by the end of the year.

Branscomb was Arizona’s first Black Democratic Party chair, and he has blamed to push against him in part on racial animus. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday's vote.

Gov. Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes — Democrats who all are seeking second terms next year — announced this month that they will outsource grassroots organizing to a small county organization rather than the Arizona Democratic Party.

First Vice Chair Kim Khoury will lead the party until a new chair is elected.