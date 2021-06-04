Arizona broadcaster Brenly taking time off after comment

“Beginning today, I have voluntarily decided to take some time off to listen, reflect and devote my attention to awareness training related to diversity and inclusion to enhance my understanding and appreciation of others,” Brenly said in a statement Thursday. “I plan to return to the booth next homestand, hopefully a better person.”

Brenly, working for Bally Sports Arizona, made the remark during the fourth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 6-5, 10-inning win Tuesday night in Arizona.