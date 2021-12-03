Arians urges NFL look at vaccination status of more teams

He added the club fully cooperated with the league probe launched last month after a personal chef who once worked for Brown told the Tampa Bay Times that the receiver had obtained a fake vaccination card before reporting to training camp.

“This is a setback because of what happened, but we have done an amazing job. We haven’t had an outbreak in a position room, so I’m very happy with that part,” Arians said.

Asked if he thinks there may be issues with the vaccination status of other players around the league, the coach replied, “maybe.”

“It is what it is,” Arians said. “We’ve done everything. I mean, everything. There’s a lot more to that story. I just hope they don’t stop looking.”

Brown, who has missed the past five games with an ankle injury and likely was going to remain sidelined for the next two as well, loses a little over $181,000 during the suspension. The Bucs are 5-0 with him in the lineup this season, 3-3 without.

The discipline will cost Edwards, a backup who leads the team with three interceptions, about $141,000.

In addition to sitting out Sunday’s game at Atlanta, the pair will miss home games the following two weeks against Buffalo and New Orleans. Brown and Edwards will be eligible to return Dec. 26 against the Carolina Panthers.

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Brown and two other NFL players have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. Brown and teammate Mike Edwards were suspended Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)