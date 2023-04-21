Argument at large Hawaii cockfight led to deadly shooting

One of the men who was shot told police that as the cockfight ended, three young males were involved in an argument that turned physical with six male affiliates of a “well-known organizer of chicken fights in the Waianae area,” court papers said.

Commonly known as chicken fights, cockfighting is popular in Hawaii despite being illegal.

Another man who was shot told police he “saw a person holding a gun and began to shoot at the crowd,” documents said.

One shooting victim told police there were 100 people at the cockfight, while another told police there were 200.

Cathy Rabellizsa-Manners, 59, died from a gunshot wound to the face and Gary Rabellizsa, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, documents said.

Rabellizsa-Manners' husband told police that Rabellizsa tried to break up at the altercation and got into a fistfight with two males who shot at Rabellizsa-Manners and Rabellizsa.

Police familiar with Borge, who goes by the street name “Hot Boi Jake,” negotiated to turn himself in, documents said.

A preliminary hearing for Borge is scheduled for Monday.

GoFundMe pages were set up for Rabellizsa-Manners and Rabellizsa.

“I will always remember the first time ever hearing my dad cry it was heartbreaking, I never thought this day will come where I would lose my mom to gun violence,” the page organized by Keri Rabellizsa said.

Keri Rabellizsa also organized the page for Gary Rabellizsa, who is described as a sheet metal fabricator and father of six: “As a result of trying to keep the peace, my husband was fatally shot multiple times.”