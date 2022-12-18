Argentines wakes up dreaming of World Cup glory in Qatar

“This has something special due to the situation of the country. The truth is that we’re going through a really, really rough time and we’re waiting for this happiness,” said Martín Ferreyra, a 46-year-old plumber. “We’re enjoying a break as a society.”

As Argentines prepared for the country's sixth World Cup final, many were ready to follow some superstitious rituals.

Cipra, for example, will watch the game by herself just as she has done with all the other World Cup matches, surrounded by her two dogs and two others she’s taking care of — all wearing the Argentina jersey.

Ortiz will be watching the game with his family and friends in his apartment, where, just like every other game, they will hang up a 25-meter (82-foot) Argentina flag.

Ortiz’s goal is to later unfurl that flag at the capital’s iconic Obelisk, the traditional site of celebrations that will undoubtedly fill up after the match regardless of whether the team led by Lionel Messi wins or loses.

“If we lose, we’re still going to celebrate,” Ferreyra said. “We know there were values and that this is a real team.”

Few, however, were talking about losing as a real possibility.

“I think this will be ours because the guys have shown they can adapt to any system of play and they can change depending on their rival,” said Guillermo Darchez, a 43-year-old photographer whose daughter plays in the youth team at Newell’s Old Boys.

Newell's is Messi’s old club in Rosario, Argentina's third-largest city.

“We’re all very hungry for victory,” agreed Pablo Jiménez, a 29-year-old waiter at a restaurant in Rosario that is owned by Messi’s family. “I think we’re going to eat them alive.”

