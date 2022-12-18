Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final

At the end of the first half, many were gearing up to celebrate as Argentina led 2-0 and clearly dominated the match but that early happiness turned to anxiety as France caught up and ultimately led the teams to extra time and then penalties.

For many, the agonizing feelings of the match made the victory all the sweeter.

“When you suffer over something so much, the satisfaction is greater,” Fabio Villani, a 45-year-old video editor said, noting he still couldn’t quite believe Argentina had won a World Cup title.

It also felt par for the course for Argentina, a country known for its seemingly endless economic crises.

“Suffering is something that is very Argentine,” said Maria Isabel Ayala, a 53-year-old hairdresser. “If we suffer, it’s because we truly feel it in our hearts.”

The national squad led by captain Lionel Messi has managed to unite Argentines with a sense of joy that isn't frequent in a country that has been stuck in economic doldrums for years, is suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates and almost four in 10 live in poverty.

“We’re very happy that they gave us this triumph that the people needed beyond the socioeconomic problems that we’re having,” Gabriel Fernández, a 42-year-old artisan, said as he celebrated his victory surrounded by his family in a Buenos Aires park.

On a scorching summer day, the Obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires quickly started filling with people as thousands went downtown to celebrate.

Shortly after the end of the match, the subway turned into a party as fans packed the cars, singing, chanting and jumping for joy as they headed to join the celebrations at the Obelisk.

“Holding Leo Messi by the hand, we’re going to go all the way,” the crowd chanted as euphoria took over.

