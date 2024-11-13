Argentina's monthly inflation drops to 2.7%, the lowest level in 3 years

Argentina’s inflation has slowed to 2.7% in October, the lowest level in three years in a win for the libertarian government of President Javier Milei
FILE - Argentina's President Javier Milei walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before ringing the opening bell in New York, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Argentina's President Javier Milei walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before ringing the opening bell in New York, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's inflation slowed to 2.7% in October, the lowest level in three years in a win for the libertarian government of President Javier Milei who came to power almost a year ago promising to pull Argentina out of a dire economic crisis.

Argentina's statistics agency on Tuesday reported October's number. In September, inflation was 3.5%.

On an annual basis, inflation in October was 193% compared to 209% reported in September.

Milei has trumpeted falling prices in recent months as a victory in his fight against Argentina’s worst economic crisis in over two decades.

The government has promised to reduce inflation below 3% before the end of the year, something it finally did.

When he took office in December, monthly inflation surged to 25%, and despite it having gone down since, ordinary people struggle in their daily lives as the government imposed a radical economic overhaul, including the elimination of previous generous energy subsidies.

In Other News
1
Driver rams his car into crowd in China, killing 35. Police say he was...
2
Judge recuses himself in Arizona fake elector case after urging...
3
USC football placed on 1 year of probation, fined $50,000 by NCAA for...
4
Bill Self becomes winningest coach in Kansas history, Jayhawks beat...
5
European fake art network involving Banksys, Warhols, Modiglianis...