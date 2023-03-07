Argentina: Police arrest suspect in killing of 11-year-old

“We don’t want another Máximo in the neighborhood, we’re so tired of everything, tired that they rob us and that our children die,” Antonia Jerez, the boy's aunt, told local news media. “My nephew is no longer here, they killed him and the whole neighborhood is in mourning, angry.”

People destroyed at least 3 houses in the area they claimed were used by drug dealers.

The killing was the latest dramatic turn for a city where drug-related killings have become common with a level of violence that is rare for Argentina.

Adrián Spelta, the prosecutor in charge of investigating the case, told local news media that the killing had to do with a turf war between rival drug gangs.

“Certain limits that used to exist have been crossed,” Spelta said, noting that in other occasions “the presence of minors” would have led gang members to “suspend any kind of violent attack.”

The troubles in Rosario received international attention when gunmen threatened Messi in a written message left Thursday after they fired at a supermarket owned by his in-laws. Nobody was injured in the early morning attack.

This story has been corrected to show that the slain boy was 11 years old.

