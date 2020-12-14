Argentina: Mercosur will address EU environment concerns

Some EU countries have raised fears about the preliminary agreement agreed last year with South American countries because of the ongoing deforestation of the Amazon and alleged lack of respect for European standards.

“We do understand that there is an environmental concern that runs through Europe and that it is valid because we have made it also our own," said Felipe Solá, the foreign minister of Argentina which is due to take over the rotating presidency of Mercosur. "And we are willing to talk and talk about it and see what agreement we can reach, obviously.”