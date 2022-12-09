journal-news logo
Argentina and Netherlands go to penalties at World Cup

Nation & World
Updated 8 minutes ago
The match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to a penalty shootout with the score at 2-2 after extra time

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to a penalty shootout with the score at 2-2 after extra time.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

