X

Archer agrees to rejoin Rays on $6.5 million, 1-year deal

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, in Pittsburgh. Two-time All-Star pitcher Chris Archer has agreed to rejoin the Tampa Bay Rays on a $6.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FIle)
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, in Pittsburgh. Two-time All-Star pitcher Chris Archer has agreed to rejoin the Tampa Bay Rays on a $6.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FIle)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Nation & World | Updated 1 hour ago
By FRED GOODALL, Associated Press
Two-time All-Star pitcher Chris Archer has agreed to rejoin the Tampa Bay Rays on a $6.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star pitcher Chris Archer has agreed to rejoin the Tampa Bay Rays on a $6.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.

The 32-year-old right-hander, an All-Star with the Rays in 2015 and 2017, is expected to get an opportunity to compete for a spot in a starting rotation that lost Charlie Morton and 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell this winter.

The AL champion Rays declined a $15 million option on Morton for 2021. Snell was traded to the San Diego Padres.

Archer went 54-68 with a 3.69 ERA in seven seasons with the Rays, who traded him to Pittsburgh in a fruitful deal that brought them right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Austin Meadows in July 2018.

Archer missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery. He was 6-12 with a 4.92 ERA over two seasons with the Pirates, who declined an $11 million option on his contract for 2021.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.