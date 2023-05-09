Araiza was not present at time of alleged rape, witness says

Amador also told the woman that nobody outside of her office, including the witness who testified to Araiza’s departure from the party, knows about the specific time stamps of the videos recovered from the party.

The Bills released Araiza in August, just days after the woman filed her lawsuit. The accuser alleged in the suit that Araiza, then 21, had sex with her in a side yard at an off-campus residence before bringing her into a bedroom where a group of men took turns raping her. She said she went in and out of consciousness as the men assaulted her for about 90 minutes.

The woman, who was 17 at the time, reported the alleged rape the following day to the San Diego Police Department, which investigated the allegations for nine months before turning over its investigation to prosecutors on Aug. 5, 2022.

The district attorney’s office also was unable to prove that there was awareness of her age or her intoxication level. At least two witnesses at the party allegedly heard the girl say she was 18, while others said they didn’t recall her age coming up.

“The DA’s Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking Division has a team of Deputy District Attorneys, District Attorney Investigators, and Victim Advocates who are trained on how to be trauma-informed when interacting with victims,” Tanya Sierra, assistant director of communications for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement. “It’s a priority for our office that we treat victims with dignity, respect, courtesy, and sensitivity.

“Even in instances where we cannot file charges because we cannot prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, we reach out to the victims so they can meet with us so we can explain why the case cannot be filed and answer their questions."

Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” and honored as a consensus All-American for his booming kicks that helped San Diego State to a school-best 12-2 season in his senior year. He was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

