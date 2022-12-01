Arabs unite in celebration as Morocco advances in World Cup

Now, at the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East, Morocco is the Arab world's last hope. The fractured region is rallying around the North African nation after its 2-1 win Thursday against Canada that advanced Morocco to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time since 1986.

Morocco's success sparked angry street riots in Belgium after a match earlier this week, but on Thursday triggered an outpouring of joy in the Arab world, where local teams are often underdogs. There were celebrations in Gaza City and Cairo. A similar rush of regional goodwill followed Saudi Arabia's shock win against two-time World Cup winner Argentina last week. Arabs have also backed Qatar's hosting of the World Cup in the face of harsh Western criticism.