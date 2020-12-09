AP's top albums of 2020: Toni Braxton, Teyana Taylor, JoJo

3. Ingrid Andress, "Lady Like": A breakthrough country singer with a sharp pen, Ingrid Andress' "Lady Like" will give you all the feels — much like Kacey Musgraves' groundbreaking "Golden Hour."

4. Chloe x Halle, "Ungodly Hour": From "Do It" to "Busy Boy," Chloe x Halle let their hair down on their sophomore album, taking us from the lounge to the club.

5. JoJo, "good to know": Vocal beast JoJo pours all of her emotions on "good to know," making a superb album that's good to listen to now, and later.

6. Bruce Springsteen, "Letter to You": Opening up about his friends who have died, Springsteen's voice is beautifully aching and gritty on this excellent rock album that screams PLAY ME LIVE!

7. Tiwa Savage, "Celia": Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage proves why she's the Queen of Afrobeats on "Celia," a daredevil album with addictive tracks like "Koroba," "Attention," "Dangerous Love," "Ole," "Park Well" and "Temptation," which features Sam Smith. Savage moves to the beat of her own drum, and listening to this batch of bops will induce your body to do the same.

8. Taylor Swift, "folklore": A fearless album from a five-star songwriter.

9. Victoria Monét, "JAGUAR": Victoria Monét has helped everyone from Ariana Grande to Chloe x Halle with her songwriting skills, but it's time the attention turns to her own albums. Monét's 2018 EP, "Life After Love, Pt. 2," was a masterpiece, and she followed it up this year with another knockout. "JAGUAR" is a contemporary R&B showpiece and proves there's more to come from Monét.

10. Ellie Goulding, "Brightest Blue": Ellie Goulding's first three albums explored different sounds but none of them missed a beat, and her fourth release is no different. Dripping with emotion, the tracks that make up "Brightest Blue" are bold and brave, and anchored by Goulding's breathtaking, airy vocal style. Singing the blues never sounded so good.

