AP's song of the year: Keedron Bryant's 'I Just Wanna Live'

5. Charlie Wilson featuring Smokey Robinson, "All of My Love": Uncle Charlie plus Uncle Smokey equals musical bliss. The soul icons joined forces for one of the year's best collaborations that will surely put a smile on your face.

6. Roddy Ricch, "The Box": Insert fire emoji here.

7. Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now": With this addictive pop gem and updated dance moves, Dua Lipa is well on her way to world domination.

8. Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, "I Hope": Breakthrough country singer Gabby Barrett already had a hit with the original version of "I Hope," but then Charlie Puth slide into her DMs and asked to add his vocals to the song and update the beat. The result is an undeniable pop smash.

9. Pop Smoke featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby, "For the Night": Late rapper Pop Smoke clearly had a knack for hip-hop melodies, which explains why most of his songs have exploded on TikTok. "For the Night" is a monster hit that also featured other acts leading the new class of rap.

10. BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream": K-pop all-stars BLACKPINK came out swinging with this trap-pop bop that was as sweet and irresistible as ice cream.

