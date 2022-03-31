AP's Marjorie Miller named as new head of Pulitzer Prizes

Miller spent 27 years at the Los Angeles Times as a correspondent in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. She was the newspaper's foreign editor when it won a Pulitzer Prize for Russia coverage and was a finalist for Iraq War coverage.

She joined AP in 2010 as the regional editor for Latin America, where her team produced award-winning coverage of cartel violence. In 2015, she moved to New York to help lead daily news coverage and enterprise. Two years later she became the founding leader of AP's Global Enterprise Team, overseeing reporting projects in all formats, including work from Yemen that won the 2019 Pulitzer for International Reporting.