Apple's 3Q profit slips, but results top analyst projections

Despite manufacturing headaches and inflation pressures that have vexed a wide range of businesses, Apple profit declined by 10% while revenue edged up 2%. Both figures were better than analysts projected.

The results for the April-June period weren't a huge surprise. That's because Apple had already warned that its revenue would be depressed by as much as $8 billion because of supply chain problems that have been compounded by pandemic-related shutdowns in China factories that make iPhones and other Apple products.