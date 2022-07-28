journal-news logo
X

Apple's 3Q profit slips, but results top analyst projections

Nation & World
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Apple’s profit slipped during the past quarter, but the world’s largest technology company fared better than many of its peers

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s profit slipped during the past quarter, but the world’s largest technology company fared better than many of its peers.

Despite manufacturing headaches and inflation pressures that have vexed a wide range of businesses, Apple profit declined by 10% while revenue edged up 2%. Both figures were better than analysts projected.

The results for the April-June period weren't a huge surprise. That's because Apple had already warned that its revenue would be depressed by as much as $8 billion because of supply chain problems that have been compounded by pandemic-related shutdowns in China factories that make iPhones and other Apple products.

That scenario played out as expected Apple’s fiscal third quarter, Earnings fell to $19.4 billion, or $1.20 per share, while revenue edged up to nearly $83 billion.

The upside surprise helped boost Apple's stock price by 3% in extended trading after the numbers came out.

As usual, Apple's results were propelled by the iPhone, which posted a 3% gain in sales from the same time last year. Analysts had been bracing investors for a slight decline because of the supply chain issues and the forthcoming release of a new model this fall. It marked the seventh consecutive quarter that iPhone sales have increased.

In Other News
1
Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says
2
Deal on Capitol Hill could ease seniors' health costs
3
1st Trader Joe's union approved at Massachusetts store
4
Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players
5
US to fill border wall gaps at open area near Yuma, Arizona
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top