Apple to tighten app privacy, remove apps that don't comply

Privacy campaigners say the move is a vital step that could strengthen respect for privacy but tech rivals like Facebook that make money from digital advertising that tracks users have pushed back against the measure.

Federighi said tech users should be empowered to have more control of their data and dismissed arguments from advertisers and tech companies who say the anti-tracking feature will hurt the online ad industry.

“When invasive tracking is your business model, you tend not to welcome transparency and customer choice."

In a separate policy update, apps in the App Store will soon start giving users more details about the personal data they use, Britain's competition watchdog said.

Each app's listing will highlight key information about the data collected and a summary of its privacy policy. The changes, which were announced earlier this year, will take effect shortly for users worldwide, though a specific date wasn't given.

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said it worked with counterparts in the Netherlands and Norway to push for the changes, based on concern users were not being told clearly whether their data was being shared with third parties.