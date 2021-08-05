Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

The company has been under pressure from governments and law enforcement to allow for surveillance of encrypted data.

Apple was one of the first major companies to embrace “end-to-end” encryption, in which messages are scrambled so that only their senders and recipients can read them. Law enforcement, however, has long pressured for access to that information in order to investigate crimes such as terrorism or child sexual exploitation.

“Apple’s expanded protection for children is a game changer," John Clark, President & CEO, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said in a statement. "With so many people using Apple products, these new safety measures have lifesaving potential for children who are being enticed online and whose horrific images are being circulated in child sexual abuse material,”

Julia Cordua, the CEO of Thorn, said that Apple's technology balances “the need for privacy with digital safety for children." Thorn, a nonprofit founded by Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, uses technology to help protect children from sexual abuse by identifying victims and working with tech platforms.