Apple signals return of right-wing 'free speech' app Parler

In a letter to two Republican lawmakers in Congress, Apple said it has been in " substantial conversations " with Parler over how the company plans to moderate content on its network. Before its removal from the app store, Parler was a hotbed of hate speech, Nazi imagery, calls for violence (including violence against specific people) and conspiracy theories.

Apple declined to comment beyond the letter, which didn't provide details on how Parler plans to moderate such content. In the letter, Apple said Parlor's proposed changes would lead to approval of the app.