Apple posts quarterly revenue decline; iPhone sales solid

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.43 per share on revenue of $92.91 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Apple said iPhone sales brought in $51.33 billion in revenue in the first quarter. Analysts expected a more modest $48.66 billion. Revenue in its key services division was $20.91 billion, slightly above Wall Street's estimates of $20.66 billion.

The company said its board has also approved a $90 billion share buyback program and raised its regular quarterly dividend.

Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company climbed $1.93 to $167.72 in after-hours trading.