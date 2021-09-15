Appeals court sides with Biden's deportation priorities

The administration's victory may prove temporary if Texas or Louisiana successfully seek the intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court, which recently sided with Texas and other states to reinstate a key Trump administration policy that requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision last month by a federal judge in Corpus Christi, Texas, that declared the Biden administration's interim enforcement priorities illegal. The administration prioritizes for deportation people who are deemed to be national security threats, who have serious criminal records or who have been picked up at the border.