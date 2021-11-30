Appeals court orders release of some Mueller report passages

“The redacted passages contain no new facts; they contain no new information or descriptions of conduct that have not been made public elsewhere in this very Report. The privacy interests, then, are not robust, as no additional reputational or stigmatizing harm can result from the disclosure of th information contained therein,” said the opinion from Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson.

Other requested information can remain redacted, she said, because it contains “additional facts about individuals that are not disclosed or even intimated elsewhere in the Report.”

Mueller's 448-page report detailed extensive contacts between Russians and Trump associates but ultimately found insufficient evidence to charge a criminal conspiracy to sway the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Though it identified multiple instances in which Trump sought to seize control of the Russia investigation, it did not reach a conclusion as to whether he had illegally obstructed justice.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP