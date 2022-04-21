Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission's 50th anniversary

Duke said after Apollo ended, the U.S. focused on the space shuttle program, the space station and remote missions into deep space, and he doesn't hold it against NASA for failing to return to the moon. But he is looking forward to NASA's upcoming flight to the moon with its new Space Launch System rocket that's at the core of the Artemis program.

The first of the huge rockets is supposed to blast off for a trip to the moon without crew later this year, and Duke hopes he can attend the first flight with a crew within a few years.

“The moon was really a beautiful environment. Desolate, but yet it had beauty about it," he said. "The different contrasts, the mountains that we saw. The blackness of space on the surface of the moon and shades of gray. It just was very captivating.”