APEC leaders, including Trump, begin virtual meeting

Muhyiddin urged nations to stay united in combating COVID-19 and ensure that vaccines and health technologies are made affordable and accessible to all.

APEC leaders are expected to discuss new development goals for the next 20 years, replacing what is known as the Bogor goals that were named after the Indonesian town where leaders agreed in 1994 to commit to free and open trade and investment.

Earlier Friday, the leaders of Japan and New Zealand warned countries against the temptation of retreating into trade protectionism.

Speaking by video link from Tokyo to the meeting of APEC CEOs, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said a “free and open Indo-Pacific will be the cornerstone for the prosperity of this region."

Japan and 14 other Asian neighbors on Sunday signed the world’s largest free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Suga, who took office in September, said Japan will next push for a wider free trade pact among the 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

“Amidst a risk of inward-looking temptations in the face of the slump of the global economy, making rules for a free and fair global economy is critically important," he said. "While continuing to promote WTO reform, Japan will aspire for the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who spoke to the CEOs after Suga, voiced hope that APEC leaders will agree on a growth vision that focus on free trade, digital innovation, and sustainability and inclusion.

“As we confront this generation’s biggest economic challenge, we must not repeat the mistakes of history by retreating into protectionism. APEC must continue to commit to keeping markets open and trade flowing," she said.

APEC brings together Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Russia Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.

Monitor display showing U.S President Donald Trump, center, together with other leaders attending the first virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, hosted by Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum have begun a virtual meeting to seek ways to revive their coronavirus-battered economies, with U.S. President Donald Trump participating for the first time since 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Monitors showing the opening leaders attending the first virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, hosted by Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, table at left, attend the opening remarks of the first virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, hosted by Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, left, and Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein wait for their opening remarks of the first virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, hosted by Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, left center, attends the opening remarks of the first virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit hosted by Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

In this photo released by Malaysia Department of Information, a screen shows New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Microsoft President Brad Smith speak via virtual meeting during the APEC CEO Dialogues 2020, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Fandy Azlan/Malaysia Department of Information via AP) Credit: Fandy Azlan Credit: Fandy Azlan

In this photo released by Malaysia Department of Information, screens show New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Microsoft President Brad Smith speak via virtual meeting during the APEC CEO Dialogues 2020, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Fandy Azlan/Malaysia Department of Information via AP) Credit: Fandy Azlan Credit: Fandy Azlan

In this image from video released by APEC CEO Dialogues Malaysia 2020, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, speaks as Microsoft President Brad Smith listens at a CEO Dialogue forum via video link, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, hosted by Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (APEC CEO Dialogues Malaysia 2020 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Malaysia Department of Information, screens show Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivering a speech via virtual meeting during the APEC CEO Dialogues 2020, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Fandy Azlan/Malaysia Department of Information via AP) Credit: Fandy Azlan Credit: Fandy Azlan