Apartment building explosion in Sweden injures up to 20

"It was burning in several places in the property and in several apartments after the explosion,” said Jon Pile, operations manager at the greater Goteborg rescue service.

Building resident Lars Hulten told the daily newspaper Goteborg Tidning that the sound of the explosion woke him up.

“It was probably the loudest thing I heard. The whole apartment vibrated. The bed vibrated,” he said.

Hulten said he saw desperate people who “hung from balconies, climbing over balconies. There was one who fell. It was very dramatic and a very fast course of fire and smoke.”

Another witness, Lars-Gunnar Wolmesjo, told Expressen newspaper that he, too, saw people on their balconies and “some climbed down, some jumped and some had to wait for the firefighters to pick them up with a ladder."

Some of the building’s residents jumped out of windows following the blast, Pile told reporters at a news conference. He said it appeared the explosion took place in the building’s inner courtyard, which had its entry gate blown away.

Sweden’s Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg told Swedish news agency TT that it was “awful” to see the devastation.

“Many of us now want answers to what happened and the cause of this terrible event,” Damberg was quoted as saying by TT.

Jan M. Olsen contributed from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Caption Smoke billows from an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP) Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Caption Emergency services attend the scene of an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP) Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall