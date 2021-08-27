journal-news logo
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

An Indigenous youth wearing an owl feathered headdress attends the "Luta pela Vida," or "Struggle for Life," mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Indigenous groups are protesting the Supreme Court ruling that they say could could undermine rights to their lands and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Credit: Eraldo Peres

Nation & World
Updated 5 hours ago
.

Aug. 20 – Aug. 26, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

People dance during a "Night of Nostalgia" event at La Quinta de Arteaga salon on the outskirts of Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to Uruguay's massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and the decrease in hospitalizations, the country is reopening the party and event sector, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Credit: Matilde Campodonico

Tourists stand by a sea lion on Mann Beach on the island of San Cristobal, Galapagos, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. As tourism income dwindled during the pandemic, a new project called Barcode Galapagos has turned dozens of local inhabitants into citizen scientists by training them to sample the genetic diversity. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Credit: Dolores Ochoa

Younaika rests next to her mother Jertha Ylet, who was injured in the earthquake one week prior, at the Immaculate Conception Hospital, also known as the General Hospital of Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. The 7.2 magnitude quake brought down their house in Camp-Perrin, killing Ylet's father and two other relatives and seriously injuring her brother. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Credit: Matias Delacroix

Residents overtake a truck loaded with relief supplies in Vye Terre, Haiti, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Private aid and shipments from the U.S. government and others were arriving in the country's southwestern peninsula that was struck by a 7.2 magnitude quake on Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Credit: Fernando Llano

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales listens to questions during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Credit: Juan Karita

Fire consumes part of the Juquery Park in Franco da Rocha, greater Sao Paulo area, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. According with the Fire Department an illegal paper hot air balloon landed in the area on Sunday, igniting and destroying more than half of the park. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Credit: Andre Penner

A nurse takes a girl's blood pressure after giving her a dose of the Cuban-made Soberana-02 vaccine for COVID-19 in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Tourists walk, accompanied by a local musical group called the "Parranda de Edmundo," during a tour organized by Cumbe Tour, of the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday Aug. 21, 2021. Cumbe Tour brings tourists, both foreign and domestic, to San Agustin to show them how lower income Venezuelans live in what used to be one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Navy members wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they watch public hospital nurses march past, before a military ceremony at the Pantheon of Heroes in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Nurses marched to protest for better salaries and the renewal of their temporary contracts amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Credit: Jorge Saenz

The Confiteria del Molino cafe stands at right in Buenos Aires, Argentina, late Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The cafe which dates back to 1916 has been closed for decades and is being restored for reopening. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

