AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Street food vendor Mila Veloso walks through an alley in the Paraisopolis favela, during the community's centennial celebration, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. One of the largest favela's in Brazil, home to tens of thousands of residents in the country's largest and wealthiest city, Paraisopolis is grappling with crime and a pandemic that have challenged daily life for many who live there, but organizers say its people have built a vibrant community and are launching a 10-day celebration of its achievements. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Credit: Andre Penner