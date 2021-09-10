AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 2 – Sept. 9, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Silvia Izquierdo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Credit: Marco Ugarte
Credit: Esteban Felix
Credit: Eraldo Peres
Credit: Ramon Espinosa
Credit: Juan Karita
Credit: Marco Ugarte
Credit: Andre Penner
Credit: Jorge Saenz
Credit: Marco Ugarte
Credit: Esteban Felix
In Other News
1
Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil leaders charged with subversion
2
Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back
3
As flights resume, plight of Afghan allies tests Biden's vow
4
Wyoming troop deaths 20 years apart bookend Afghanistan war
5
Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers' hands