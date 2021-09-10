AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A girl wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic kneels in prayer before candles at Our Lady of Cobre Church as faithful mark the feast day of Cuba's patron saint, the Virgin of Charity of Cobre, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. For the second year in a row, the annual procession with the statue of the Virgin of Charity of Cobre was cancelled due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Credit: Ramon Espinosa