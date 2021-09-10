journal-news logo
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Youth athletes attend the Angeles Open Water competition at the Los Angeles beach in La Guaira, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
.

Sept. 2 – Sept. 9, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Silvia Izquierdo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

A P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

ExploreAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

A couple ride their kayaks on a flooded street in Tula, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Torrential rains in central Mexico suddenly flooded a hospital in Tula, killing more than a dozen patients, with about 40 other surviving as waters rose swiftly and flooded the public hospital. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Performer Dionisia Valle, 82, dressed as a clown, poses for a photo during the National Circus Day celebration in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Chile's Culture Minister set the stage for the first circus performances with a ringside public since the beginning of the pandemic quarantine measures as the South American country looks to fully roll back almost all COVID-19 related restrictions (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Security personnel guard the Planalto presidential palace at sunset, a day ahead of independence day celebrations in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A girl wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic kneels in prayer before candles at Our Lady of Cobre Church as faithful mark the feast day of Cuba's patron saint, the Virgin of Charity of Cobre, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. For the second year in a row, the annual procession with the statue of the Virgin of Charity of Cobre was cancelled due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Dancers perform to celebrate the National Day of the Morenada Dance in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. La Morenada is a folk dance from the Andes that was inspired by slaves brought to the region during the colonial era. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Migrants who are part of a caravan heading north, stop to rest along the Huehuetan highway, in Chiapas state, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wears a face mask, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, decorated with a photo of Bolsonaro at a rally marking Independence Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
People fish on the exposed bed of the Paraguay River, in Villeta, Paraguay, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, amid an ongoing drought. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Flooded rooms, water damaged beds and equipment are seen in the public hospital in Tula, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Torrential rains in central Mexico suddenly flooded a hospital in Tula, killing more than a dozen patients, with about 40 other surviving as waters rose swiftly and flooded the public hospital. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Performers ride atop a car leading to the the National Circus Day celebration in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Chile's Culture Minister set the stage for the first circus performances with a ringside public since the beginning of the pandemic quarantine measures as the South American country looks to fully roll back almost all COVID-19 related restrictions (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
