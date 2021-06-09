AP Top 25 Podcast: UGA's title quest; Northwestern's AD mess

And unlike some of the other notable national title contenders — like Alabama and Ohio State —- the Bulldogs aren’t breaking in a new starting quarterback. Is this the year Georgia breaks a national championship drought that dates to 1980?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bulldogs beat writer Marc Weiszer from the Athens Banner-Herald joins AP's Ralph D. Russo to discuss Georgia's recent blue-chip transfer additions and the state of Kirby Smart's program.