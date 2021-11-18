AP Top 25 Podcast: College football's silliest silly season

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins Ralph Russo to talk about college football's silly season of firings and hirings and why it has never been sillier.

Has replacing the head coach become mostly a short-term play to boost interest in a program? Is short-term success being overvalued while coaches with lengthy resumes are being downgraded because of unreasonable expectations?