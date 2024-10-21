AP Top 25 Extra Points: As 4th team to reach No. 1 this season, Oregon's rise is sign of the times

Oregon on Sunday became the fourth team to hold the No. 1 spot. No team has held on to it longer than three consecutive weeks. And three of the top five teams have a loss entering Week 9 for the first time since 2007.

Player movement through the transfer portal and promises of NIL riches in recruiting have helped spread talent across the country. Expansion in the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference created three top-five matchups before November for the first time since 1996, according to Sportradar.

The season has seen Iowa State and Indiana match their best starts, both at 7-0. Army and Navy are a combined 13-0. Cam Ward's transfer to Miami has gotten the Hurricanes out to a 7-0 start and made him a strong Heisman Trophy candidate. BYU, 5-7 a year ago, also has opened with seven straight wins.

Meanwhile, Alabama was No. 1 when it got upset by traditional SEC doormat Vanderbilt and now has two losses before November for the first time since 2006 after dropping its game at Tennessee on Saturday.

Defending national champion Michigan has lost two straight and went from the top 10 three weeks ago to out of the rankings this week at 4-3.

Florida State was No. 10 in the preseason and now sits 1-6. Oklahoma, which until two weeks ago had been ranked since the end of the 2022 season, has been outscored 69-12 in its last two games. Southern California, No. 11 three weeks ago, has lost three straight and four of five against its first Big Ten schedule.

“A good team in college, going forward, is going to be like 8-4 or 9-3. It’s just what it is,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said.

Checking in on five of the Top 25:

No. 1 Oregon

The Ducks very well could run the table against their remaining schedule, but there are potential traps. No. 20 Illinois visits this week and is riding momentum. And there are trips to Michigan and Wisconsin and a rivalry game at home against Washington. QB Dillon Gabriel gets the headlines, but RB Jordan James has elevated his game and is averaging just under 6 yards per carry and the defense is more than holding up its end.

No. 10 Iowa State

Something magical is happening in Ames, judging by the Cyclones' improbable late comeback to beat UCF 38-35. Rocco Becht didn't have a good passing night, throwing a pick-six and almost another. He stepped it up as a runner and picked up 97 yards. Of his career-high 20 rushes, nine went for first downs and two others went for touchdowns. The Cyclones are off this week. If they beat Texas Tech at home on Nov. 2, they'll be 8-0 for the first time in program history.

No. 13 Indiana

The Hoosiers' 56-7 beatdown of Nebraska came at a cost. All signs point to QB Kurtis Rourke not being available for this week's home game against Washington because of an injury to his right (throwing) hand. For all the points and yards the Hoosiers have put up in Curt Cignetti's first season as coach, the defense shouldn't be overlooked. Indiana is allowing just 263 yards and 14 points per game.

No. 19 Pittsburgh

The Panthers, 6-0 for the first time since 1982, begin a challenging back end of the schedule with a Thursday home game against Syracuse. Pitt’s defense has played at a high level and is averaging three sacks per game. RB Desmond Reid has been a dynamic offensive weapon. QB Eli Holstein looks to bounce back after a flat performance against California.

No. 25 Vanderbilt

The Commodores are in the ratings for the first time since the 2013 season's final poll and on their first three-game win streak since 2017. New Mexico State transfer QB Diego Pavia has sparked an offense that, at 33 points per game, is on track to set a program record for scoring average. Vanderbilt hosts No. 5 Texas this week.

Extra Points

Oregon is first Big Ten team other than Ohio State or Michigan to be No. 1 since Penn State held that spot in October 1997. ... Texas' 30-15 loss to Georgia was the most lopsided at home by a No. 1 team since unranked Notre Dame knocked off Pittsburgh 31-16 in 1982. The Longhorns' previous home loss as the top-ranked team was in 1964 to Arkansas. ... Indiana, at No. 13, has its highest ranking since it was No. 12 in the final 2020 poll. The Hoosiers made it as high as No. 7 that year. Not including the pandemic season, Indiana has its highest ranked since it was No. 11 in October 1987.

