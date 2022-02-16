AP sources: US skaters to get Olympic torches as medals wait

The nine-person U.S. team stands to at least get silver but could end up with the gold if Valieva is disqualified. The skaters had already received boxes for storing their medals when they learned the ceremony was off.

The people familiar with the meeting said torches used during the traditional Olympic flame relay had already been given to team staff to be presented later to the athletes.

After the CAS decision, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland said the federation was “disappointed by the message this decision sends” and suggested athletes were denied the confidence of knowing they competed on a level playing field.

Neither USOPC officials nor officials at U.S. Figure Skating immediately responded to emails from AP seeking comment.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Caption Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Karen Chen, of the United States, competes in the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Caption Karen Chen, of the United States, competes in the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko