AP sources: Texas AG's affair tied to criminal allegations

The disclosure of the affair is likely to deepen political problems for Paxton, who has gained a national profile in office as a crusader for conservative Christian legal causes.

Spokespersons for the attorney general did not respond to questions Thursday.

During his Monday deposition, Paul explicitly denied employing the former senate aide as a favor to Paxton.

“World Class has hundreds of employees, including (the woman), and in accordance with federal and state laws does not invade their privacy including to inquire about their personal lives,” the developer's lawyer, Michael Wynne, said in an email.

The woman is named in a transcript of Paul’s deposition and both people who said Paxton told them of the affair independently identified her by name. She did not respond to multiple requests for comment. AP is not naming her because she is not a public figure.

In September, Paxton hired an outside lawyer to look into Paul's claim against the FBI, and separate allegations that businessmen conspired against him with a federal judge. The move prompted the remarkable rebellion by seven senior lawyers on his staff, who since reporting the attorney general to federal authorities have all resigned, been put on leave or fired.

The allegations sparked new calls for Paxton's resignation and raised questions about his ties with the developer. Paxton has acknowledged knowing Paul, who gave his campaign $25,000 in 2018, but the full nature of their relationship has been unclear.

A new aspect of their connection emerged Monday when lawyers in a civil case against some of Paul’s companies questioned the developer. During the deposition, Paul said the former Senate aide applied for a posted job and now works for him as a project manager. A lawyer asked the developer whether Paxton recommended the woman.

“I believe he -- I believe he did recommend her,” Paul replied.

Paxton acknowledged his affair with the woman during his hard-fought 2018 reelection campaign at least partially out of concern that it would become public, the people who he told about it said.

That September, Paxton gathered a small group of top staff in his Austin campaign office. A person who attended the meeting said Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, walked into the conference room holding hands. The attorney general told the group he had an affair but had since ended it and recommitted to his marriage, the person said.

The other person confirmed the meeting took place and said Paxton also spoke with that person separately about his affair with the woman.

Under questioning during the deposition, Paul said he did not know how the woman he hired and the attorney general knew each other. He went on to say he could not recall how long the woman had worked for him, what she was paid and whether he met her before or after Paxton recommended her. Paul also said he could not recall whether he had interacted socially with them together.

He did not address why Paxton recommended the woman, who left a job with the senator's office on the last day of 2019.

The senator's office has not responded to requests for comment. The woman's personnel records are blank where the reason for her departure would be indicated.