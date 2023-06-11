AP Sources: Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," died of suicide

Kaczynski, who was 81 and suffering from late-stage cancer, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Emergency responders performed CPR and revived him before he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Saturday morning, the people told the AP.

The people were not authorized to publicly discuss Kaczynski’s death and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.