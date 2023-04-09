AP sources: Silas not returning as coach of Houston Rockets

Silas wrapped up his third season with the team when the Rockets beat the Wizards 114-109 to finish the season 22-60. That will be the second- or third-worst record in the NBA, depending on the outcome of the Spurs' game later Sunday.

His contract had a fourth-year option that the team is declining to pick up, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced.